Man accused of sex crime with a minor arrested again

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man accused of inappropriate contact with a minor found himself back behind Horry County bars Saturday.
Stephen Jordan, 67, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, along with trespassing, according to booking records.
Jordan is also charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following an arrest in May 2018. He’s out on $10,000 bond. According to city of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell, Jordan is a former chaplain with Conway police. She added Jordan has not been with the department since May 2017.
WMBF News spoke with neighbors Wednesday who say they want him away from their children. For the full story click here.
