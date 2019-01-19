Buyer beware: Myrtle Beach woman gets creative to promote sidewalk sales

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a scorned lover’s worst nightmare, a bargain sale of one’s prized possessions. That fear came to fruition Saturday for one man after a Myrtle Beach woman posted signs in the River Oaks area urging customers to ‘Take my ex’s stuff!’
Amy Adams says the story is real and business has been booming since she started her sale Saturday morning.
“People can relate to real life issues,” Adams said in a text message. “I owned and operated eleven Children’s Centers and a private liberal arts school for the majority of my life, you really have to get creative with toddlers and children.”
This isn’t the first time Adams has used a creative marketing strategy to promote her sales, a sign from August depicts singer Lionel Richie asking customers “Hello...Is is deals you’re looking for?”
Adams says she has about 16 signs scattered around the Grand Strand area promoting the sales. She hopes when prospective customers see the sign, even if they don’t plan on buying anything, they enjoy the humor.
