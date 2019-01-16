Navy mom surprises 7-year-old son at his NC elementary school

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 7-year-old boy got quite the surprise at school on Wednesday, courtesy of his Navy mom.
According to information from the Public Schools of Robeson County, Green Grove Elementary first grader Dartanian Davis thought his class was going to the gym for a PBIS refresher. Instead, his mother Tasha Locklear, who has been deployed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in San Diego for the past five months, surprised him with a visit.
So what did little Dartanian say when he caught sight of his mom? “You tricked me. You weren’t supposed to be home until May, but can I go home with you?”
Dartanian just celebrated his seventh birthday on Saturday. He and his siblings have been living with their grandparents in Robeson County while Locklear serves her 24th year in the Navy, according to the PSRC.
Locklear will be home with her family for nine days.
