Report: Teen shot while trying to buy marijuana in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say a teenager was shot Monday night while trying to buy marijuana in the Longs area.
According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to Seacoast Medical Center at around 9:30 p.m. after a 17-year-old boy came into the emergency department with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.
The victim stated he was on Bombing Range Road to buy marijuana when the male suspect put a gun to his head, the report confirms. Police say the victim started driving away with the suspect hanging onto the driver’s side door. According to the report, the suspect then shot the victim in the leg.
Police describe the suspect as a black male between 15 to 20 years old, standing about 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 175 pounds.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
