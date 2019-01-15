Congressman upgrades soldier to first class on his way from MYR to serve in Honor Guard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A young soldier from the Grand Strand experienced his first commercial flight in the comfort of first class, thanks to Congressman Tom Rice.
Rice, who serves South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes Horry County, posted on his Facebook page Monday that airlines sometimes bump him to first class due to being a frequent flyer.
“When that happens, I often try to find a constituent and swap seats,” Rice posted.
Rice did just that with Kendrick Green, who is from the Myrtle Beach area and met the congressman at the Myrtle Beach International Airport while they were both waiting to catch a flight to Washington D.C.
According to Rice, Green has been assigned to the honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
“Kendrick is doing his hometown proud,” Rice wrote. “Today (Monday) was his first flight in a commercial plane. And he flew in a first class seat!!!”
