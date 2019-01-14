Report: Stolen vehicle recovered outside local bar and grill; suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was arrested Sunday night after police say a stolen vehicle was recovered outside a bar and grill in the Myrtle Beach area.
At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to Remedies Bar & Grill at 4803 Highway 17 Bypass after Myrtle Beach police located a stolen car, according to an Horry County police report. The report states Myrtle Beach police conducted a traffic stop in county jurisdiction on a 2009 Volvo and detained the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The suspect, whose name was redacted in the report, reportedly told police another person gave him the vehicle and offered $15 to drop an item off to a friend.
According to the report, a BOLO for the vehicle was issued in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Queens Harbor Blvd, then in the Southwood subdivision for about 5 to 10 minutes. The suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle over $2,000 and transferred to Myrtle Beach police for further investigation into the theft, the report states.
WMBF News received a photo Sunday night showing a large police presence outside Remedies. We have reached out to Myrtle Beach police for more information on the incident. We’ll be sure to pass along any updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.