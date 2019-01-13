Man threatened newspaper delivery man at gunpoint while children in home, HCPD says

RED HILL, SC (WMBF) - Police have a suspect behind bars Sunday after he allegedly threatened a newspaper delivery person at gunpoint.
According to a post from the Horry County Police Department, Jose Gregorio-Martinez has been arrested and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Police say upon arriving to the Berrywood Court home Sunday morning, two suspects immediately fled back into the property. Officers with the North, South, and Central then surrounded the home and spoke with the suspect at length before the man reportedly turned himself over.
A search of the home recovered one handgun and three long guns. Police say three children lived in the home.
