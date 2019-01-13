One charged after Myrtle Beach apartment complex break-in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police have a suspect in custody after a Friday break-in at the Carolina Breeze apartments.
19-year-old Parker Weatherspoon of Myrtle Beach is charged with Armed Robbery, two counts of Kidnapping, Burglary 1st Degree, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Authorities say an investigation into Weatherperson led for investigators to search Parker’s home. He was additionally charged with the Manufacture or Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.
