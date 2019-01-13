Alt-right group support fliers appear around Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Propaganda supporting a white supremacist group appeared in Myrtle Beach Sunday. The fliers are from a group called the Patriot Front, and say phrases like 'To Ourselves and Our Posterity" and “Reclaim America”.
The groups manifesto urges readers to join them in taking back a country in need of a “hard reset”.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, members of the Patriot Front despise diversity and believe their ancestors bequeathed America explicitly to them.
The group is a branch off from a larger group Vanguard America, the organization behind the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach Police to inquire of any additional reports of fliers.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.