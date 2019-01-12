SCDOT’s new year’s resolution? Fixing potholes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - SCDOT says heavy rainfall over the course of 2018 took it’s toll on South Carolina’s roadways. Starting in January, road repair crews will be out on the roads all across the state working to repair potholes. And officials are asking for your help to report some of the worst potholes in your neck-of-the-woods.
As part of the 2019 ‘Pothole Blitz’ drivers are asked to submit a report using an online form. Click here for the link.
Horry County roads also took a beating in 2018. Shannon Welch, SCDOT resident maintenance engineer, says crews have gotten multiple calls about the road conditions on Highway 544 in Horry County. Welch also mention Cultra Road in Conway as a problem area.
