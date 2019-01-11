Seven women arrested in Horry County prostitution bust

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Seven women were taken into custody on prostitution charges in Horry County.
The arrests - in six locations - included Massage on Highway 17 Bypass and China Doll Spa.
Local business owner Dave Bryant has seen suspicious activity in the past, so the arrests don’t surprise him.
“Not at all. They’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week and there’s cars always out here - people coming and going. Older men will come in, 30 minutes later, they’re gone so it kind of makes you think," he said.
Bryant has owned a business next door to Massage for seven years, but he’s always had safety concerns.
“We’re concerned with that but I don’t know if it necessarily comes with the massage parlor,” Bryant says. “It’s the area in general. It’s revitalizing but still, there are some elements here that are not really good.”
WMBF News knocked on Massage’s door to get a response from them, but they didn’t answer.
The doors at China Doll Spa on Dick Pond Road were open. However, when we asked about the charges for 43-year-old Pei Cai, they asked us to leave. For Bryant, he hopes his customers won’t be doing the same.
“It’s a little uncomfortable for them to know we’re right next door to a massage parlor.”
We stopped by Sakura Spa on Socastee Boulevard and asked if they had anything to say about the arrest of one of their workers.
They offered no comment at this time.
