Seven arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Seven people have been arrested in connection with undercover prostitution operation in Horry County.
According to a press release, the Horry County Police Department’s narcotics and vice unit conducted the undercover operation on Jan. 9.
Police reports indicated the operation targeted massage parlors throughout the county. They included Great Massage in the Conway area; Oasis Spa in Little River; Sakura Spa in the Myrtle Beach area; the China Doll Spa off Dick Pond Road; and an establishment at 2100 Old Highway 17 in the North Myrtle Beach area.
The following suspects were booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a prostitution charge:
- Pei Cai
- Weifen Chen
- Shuizhi Jin
- Pan Ruifang
- Yuqin Wang
- Baoping Wu
- Jingyu Xu
