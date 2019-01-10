No injuries reported after shots fired into Loris area home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired into a Loris area home Tuesday night.
At around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on Highway 917 where they spoke with the 39-year-old victim, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. The victim stated she was in bed when she heard dogs barking, then several loud pops. According to police, the woman reported hearing four to five shots and noticed several holes inside the home.
The woman, her two sons and her grandmother were inside the residence at the time of the incident, police say. According to the report, police observed three holes inside the home.
Authorities said it appeared the suspects also shot the woman’s vehicle. Police located one shell casing beside the victim’s home, the report states.
No injuries were reported. If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.