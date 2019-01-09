Police arrest duo accused of stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested two men wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall.
Jail records show Carl Anthony Geilfuss, 26, and Theo Jamal Williams, 28, were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon. Geilfuss is charged with shoplifting, value over $1,000 but less than $5,000, while Williams is charged with shoplifting, value over $2,000 but less than $10,000.
On Dec. 4, the suspects stole 71 items valued at over $3,750 before taxes, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
A witness said three people came into the store and started putting clothes into bags before fleeing, the report states. The name of the third suspect was not immediately available.
According to the report, the witness has seen the suspects shoplift from the store before.
Geilfuss and Williams are currently being held on $5,000 bond.
