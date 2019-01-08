Man suspected of shoplifting coats from Burlington Coat Factory

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in tracking down a shoplifting suspect.
According to an online post from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the man pictured is suspected of shoplifting coats from Burlington Coat Factory. Police say the suspect left the scene in an older white sedan.
The man is also suspected of additional shoplifting incidents from the same store, the post states.
If you have any information, contact the department’s tip line at 843-447-9376.
