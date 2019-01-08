Man suspected of shoplifting coats from Burlington Coat Factory

Police need your help in tracking down a shoplifting suspect. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff | January 8, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:26 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in tracking down a shoplifting suspect.

According to an online post from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the man pictured is suspected of shoplifting coats from Burlington Coat Factory. Police say the suspect left the scene in an older white sedan.

Police say the suspect left the scene in an older white sedan. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety)
The man is also suspected of additional shoplifting incidents from the same store, the post states.

If you have any information, contact the department’s tip line at 843-447-9376.

