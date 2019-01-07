Report: Man assaulted, robbed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man says he was struck in the head and robbed by two men early Sunday morning.
The 51-year-old victim stated he was walking northbound on Robert Grissom Parkway when two men approached him and demanded money, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The man reportedly said he remembered getting hit in the head and waking up moments later on the ground.
According to the report, the man could only describe the suspects as black males. Police say once the victim woke up, he went to the Speedway on Mr. Joe White Avenue where he contacted authorities. The victim said he had about $16.00 to $20.00 in his pocket and about 20 Suboxone pills, the report states.
Police say the victim had swelling and cuts on the back of his head but denied EMS care.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.