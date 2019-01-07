Police investigating reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Carolina Forest area were circulated on social media.
“Anyone who has any information about this, anyone who sees anything on social media we might not have, reach out to us, give us a call we’re listening and we want to find whoever is responsible," said Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Horry County police say two reports were filed after an individual or individuals reportedly threw objects at car windshields Saturday night.
A 44-year-old man stated at around 8:00 p.m., he turned onto Carolina Forest Boulevard from the Walkers Woods subdivision when a large rock hit the front windshield of his Chevrolet Suburban, an Horry County police report states.
The damage to the windshield was consistent with a blunt object hitting it, causing it to “spider web,” according to police.
In another incident at about 8:45 p.m., a man said he was driving his Mercedes C300 down Carolina Forest toward River Oaks Drive when an object struck his windshield, causing it to crack. The victim stated he heard that around the same time, a person or persons had been throwing rocks out of a moving car towards other vehicles in the roadway, an Horry County police report states.
“We were coming up on Carolina Forest Blvd. when a very large rock smashed into our windshield. This was a thud, a very large thud.” Dan Bradley says that rock went right into the passenger side of his windshield where his 13-year-old daughter was sitting.
“This could have been much more worse, my daughter could have been seriously injured or possibly killed," he said.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about these incidents or those responsible should call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
