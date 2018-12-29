Woman killed, two injured in crash that closes part of Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three car crash in Horry County Friday night.
Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Christine Russel from Calabash, NC.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:05 p.m.
According to Collins, Russel was driving a 2008 Ford Focus that pulled out from Lakeside Drive onto Highway 17 in the Little River area when it pulled in front of a southbound 2012 Chevy Equinox. The cars collided, and the Equinox then went into the northbound lane where it struck a 2007 Honda Odyssey.
Russel, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed. The drivers of the two other vehicles were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with injuries. The conditions of those drivers, who were also wearing seat belts, are not known at this time.
After the crash, all lanes were blocked on Highway 17 near Lakeside Drive. According to a WMBF News reporter on the scene, lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.