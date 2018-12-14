Woman seriously injured in bear attack in PA

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA (WNEP/CNN) - A woman is in critical condition after being attacked by a bear.
Melinda Lebarron was outside of her home with her dog when she was attacked by a bear Wednesday evening.
“We’re looking into the circumstances of how that occurred, why that occurred and trying to identify the particular bear that may have been involved,” said Chris Krebs, a state game warden.
He said he believes a black bear dragged Lebarron approximately 88 yards.
She was able to get away and call for help, but suffered broken bones and deep wounds.
Lebarron is listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. There is a Gofundme page set up for Lebarron.
Friends say her dog, a Chihuahua mix named Bear, also needs surgery for the injuries the dog sustained trying to defend the woman. A separate Gofundme has been set up for Bear.
The game commission is investigating why the bear attacked.
“Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season just ended, and there were deer parts in close proximity,” Krebs said.
The warden set a trap to capture the bear and will euthanize it once caught.
According to the game commission, the area is part of Pennsylvania’s core black bear range.
“Black bears are very common in the area, and there are a number of black bears in the area,” Krebs said.
Game wardens point out black bears don't often attack people unless there is some kind of motivation for an attack.
Usually they are more of a nuisance, “knocking over the garbage cans and stuff over here at the neighbors,” neighbor Jim Bieber said.
He said he almost got attacked a few years ago.
“That thing came right up to me stood right up. Makes you think a little bit,” he said. “They’re a pretty good size.”
The officer said the best way to prevent bears from coming around is to take away food sources from outside your house.
“Take efforts to secure things like household garbage. You want to avoid bird feeding if you have bears in the area,” Krebs said.
