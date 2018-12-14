Trump faces questions over hush money payments as inauguration spending comes under investigation

(RNN) – There were two significant developments on Thursday concerning the various legal webs spinning around the White House.
They included reports that President Trump was at a 2015 meeting where hush money payments were arranged on his behalf, and that there is now a federal investigation into how his inauguration funds were spent.
CNN reported that the president was present as his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussed payments with National Enquirer publisher David Pecker to keep quiet stories about Trump’s alleged affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.
It was confirmation of a Wall Street Journal report which said Trump played a central role in directing the payments.
Federal prosecutors charged Cohen with campaign finance violations in the episode, calling them unlawful campaign contributions. In August he pleaded guilty to that crime as well as tax evasion, and this week he was sentenced to three years in prison.
And on Wednesday, Pecker’s company which publishes the Enquirer, American Media Inc., admitted its involvement in the scheme in a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York that allowed it to avoid prosecution.
Trump, however, has insisted the payments were a “simple private transaction” and not in any way criminal. CNN reported he denied on Thursday being involved in the hush money scheme and said he “did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws.”
If it were proved the president was a party to the scheme, the Justice Department holds that sitting presidents cannot constitutionally be indicted.
In a separate matter, The Journal reported on Thursday that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York office are also looking at how money was spent out of the president’s 2017 inaugural fund.
The report said that investigators are examining whether top donors to the president’s inaugural committee made donations with the expectation that they would be given access to the new administration.
If the money was given, and knowingly taken, in exchange for political influence, it could have violated corruption laws, The Journal reported.
Prosecutors are also looking into whether money from the fund was used for purposes unrelated to the inauguration, according to the report.
According to The Journal, the question of the misuse of inaugural funds stems from a recorded conversation between Cohen and a woman working on the inauguration, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, seized during raids that targeted Cohen in April.
The inaugural committee raised a record $107 million in donations, and has publicly accounted only for where $61 million of it went.
Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s former deputy who has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges in the Russia investigation, was deputy chairman of the inaugural committee. He is reported to have met with prosecutors regarding the inauguration money.
The Journal also noted that one donor, Tennessee developer Franklin Haney, had been asked about a $1 million donation to the fund.
There was reportedly no indication that the inaugural committee’s chairman, Thomas Barrack Jr., a billionaire developer and close friend of the president’s, was under investigation.
