Suspect Search: A father-son duo charged with beating a man and making death threats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A father and son are charged with beating a man and making death threats to make him leave the country, according to Horry County Police.
HCPD says the father and son forced their way into the victim’s home on Socastee Boulevard earlier this month.
That victim says he was lying on the couch when 26-year-old Jonathan Miramontes and his father, 50-year-old Jose Santos Miramontes kicked in the front door and assaulted him with a metal blunt object.
HCPD says the two made threats that if the man didn’t leave the country by the next day they would be back to kill him.
The victim was bleeding and had visible injuries to his eye, nose, throat, and arms, authorities said.
Each is charged with Burglary in the first degree and assault and battery by mob.
