Starbucks to expand delivery in US, China

Roz Brewer, Starbucks' group president of the Americas, said the company is still studying that. In Miami, where it has been running a pilot program with 200 stores, she said the company has found that delivery works best in dense urban areas, where Uber Eats' delivery fees are lower because of high demand. And CEO Kevin Johnson noted that customers are spending two to three times more on delivery orders than they would in the store, so that makes the partnership more appealing.