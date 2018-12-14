Solicitor hopes to make decision in HCSO drowning case by new year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Marion County Solicitor Ed Clements says he hopes to make a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed in the case of the September drownings of two mental health patients between Christmas and New Year’s Day 2019.
Clements says the investigation by SLED has made its way to his desk, but he hasn’t had a chance to review it yet.
He says he has been tied down with other cases that needed immediate attention, but he hopes to have a decision by the new year.
Clements says the case is thorough and will take him some time to review once he gets a chance to go over it.
Deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office several weeks after the incident.
Authorities say Flood made a conscious decision to drive an HCSO van with mental health patients Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton in the back around a barricade and into floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.
In the disciplinary report for the incident obtained by WMBF News, Flood wrote: “The facts in this report are not true.”
Nicolette Green’s sister Donnela Green-Johnson has repeatedly said she wants both deputies criminally charged.
Green’s family and Newton’s family are also fighting for legislative change following the incident.
A South Carolina Senate subcommittee has met twice to determine how to go about changing laws regarding how mental health patients are treated and transported.
