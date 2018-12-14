Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC

Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates after catching a two-point conversion for the win against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Los Angeles Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (Ed Zurga)
By DAVE SKRETTA | December 13, 2018 at 11:41 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 12:14 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Philip Rivers and the Chargers finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

All it took was feverish fourth-quarter comeback, a questionable pass-interference call, a tense video review of the final touchdown and the gutsy decision to try a 2-point conversion.

The result: Chargers 29, Chiefs 28.

Justin Jackson's touchdown run with a couple minutes left gave the Chargers a chance. They quickly got the ball back from Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's highest-scoring offense, and Rivers led a tense final drive that included a fourth-down dart to Travis Benjamin and that crucial penalty on Kendall Fuller in the back of the end zone.

The flag gave the Chargers the ball at the 1, and Rivers found Mike Williams along the sideline on the very next play. And when his TD catch with 8 seconds left was confirmed, coach Anthony Lynn sent his offense back onto the field to end five years' worth of frustration.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a two-point conversion for the win against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Los Angeles Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a two-point conversion for the win against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Los Angeles Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

Williams found himself alone in the end zone to secure the 2-point conversion.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) watches as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a two-point conversion catch to win the game during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Los Angeles Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) watches as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a two-point conversion catch to win the game during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Los Angeles Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

Not only did the Chargers (11-3) clinch a playoff berth, they forged a first-place tie with the Chiefs (11-3) in the AFC West while ending a nine-game losing streak to their longtime division rivals.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Allen did not score. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Allen did not score. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, though he also tossed a pair of interceptions, and Williams had seven catches for 76 yards and two scores while adding another on the ground.

Justin Jackson, corredor de los Chargers de Los Ángeles, anota un touchdown ante los Chiefs de Kansas City, el jueves 13 de diciembre de 2018 (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)
Justin Jackson, corredor de los Chargers de Los Ángeles, anota un touchdown ante los Chiefs de Kansas City, el jueves 13 de diciembre de 2018 (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

Jackson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown in place of the injured Melvin Gordon.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

Mahomes was held to just 243 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City, and his inability to pick up a first down in the closing minutes proved costly. The Chiefs forced the Chargers to burn two timeouts on their last drive, but Mahomes was sacked by Isaac Rochell and Kansas City had to punt.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) flips the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) flips the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

The Chiefs never got the ball back on offense.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after running back Darrel Williams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after running back Darrel Williams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

Hyped by the return of star safety Eric Berry, it looked for a while as if the Chiefs would simply resume their vexation of Rivers at Arrowhead Stadium. Steven Nelson leaped to snag a jump ball for an interception on the second play of the game, and Rivers tossed another just before halftime.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (32) is upended after a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (32) is upended after a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

Mahomes and Co. took advantage of their early momentum.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after running back Darrel Williams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after running back Darrel Williams scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

Kansas City breezed downfield after Nelson's interception, and the young MVP candidate threw a dart to Demarcus Robinson — while in the grasp of Chargers safety Adrian Phillips — for a 7-0 lead.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) crosses into the end zone for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) crosses into the end zone for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

Then after a punt, Darrel Williams took a screen pass for his first career touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

The Chargers finally reached the end zone in the second quarter, when Mike Williams caught a short TD pass. But it came moments after wide receiver Keenan Allen hurt his hip while trying to make a leaping grab in the corner of the end zone — he briefly returned before sitting out the rest of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

Mike Williams continued to pick up the slack the rest of the game.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn calls instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn calls instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

After the Chiefs pushed their lead to 21-7 on Damien Williams' touchdown run, the Chargers' big, rangy wide receiver answered with a 19-yard end-around for a score. And when then Chiefs went on another methodical scoring drive to take a 28-14 lead with just over 8 minutes left in the game, Williams helped the Chargers head the other way for another answering touchdown to stay in the game.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is hit by Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) while making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is hit by Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) while making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

TONY G'S AWARD

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (32) is upended after a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, unseen, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (32) is upended after a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, unseen, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP)

The Chiefs added TE Tony Gonzalez to their Hall of Fame at halftime. The six-time All-Pro played his first 12 seasons with the Chiefs before finishing his career in Atlanta. His name was unveiled next to that of WR Carlos Carson on the ring of honor inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Geremy Davis (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Geremy Davis (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

INACTIVE STARS

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs into the end zone between Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, and safety Ron Parker, left, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs into the end zone between Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, and safety Ron Parker, left, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

Gordon (knee) tried to warmup before telling coach Anthony Lynn that he couldn't play, joining Ekeler (concussion) on their inactive list. RB Spencer Ware (hamstring), WR Sammy Watkins (foot) and OL Cam Erving were the starters out for Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and others celebrate a touchdown by running back Damien Williams, unseen, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and others celebrate a touchdown by running back Damien Williams, unseen, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

INJURIES

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn follows the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn follows the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)

Chargers: Allen received treatment on the sideline after nearly making his spectacular TD catch, and he returned briefly before slowly walking off. He left for the locker room and did not return.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Return home for a primetime game against the Ravens on Dec. 22.

Chiefs: Visit the Seahawks for another primetime game Dec. 23.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL