One killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in the Johnsonville area.
According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3:35 a.m. on Persimmon Ford Road near Deep Woods Road.
Southern said a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling southbound on Persimmon Ford Road when the car ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times, ejecting the driver. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to McLeod Hospital and died from their injuries, Southern added.
The victim’s name was not immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.