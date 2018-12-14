Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens canceled Friday due to inclement weather

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The popular Nights of a Thousand Candles event at Brookgreen Gardens has been canceled Friday due to heavy rain.
According to a news release, the event will now be held on Monday, Dec. 17.
“Brookgreen Gardens sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, but we feel this is necessary to ensure the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” the release states.
Those who have tickets for Friday will automatically be switched to Monday’s event.
If you cannot attend on Monday night, guests may exchange their tickets for any of the remaining Nights of a Thousand Candles events (if available) by calling 1-844-271-3410.
