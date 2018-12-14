The Latest: Heat wave fuels Germany's word of the year

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a Coast Guard rescue team evacuates people from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Natural disasters in Texas on the scale of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly destruction last year will become more frequent because of a changing climate, warns a new report Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a state where skepticism about climate change runs deep. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (AP)