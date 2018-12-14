Horry County Deputy Jingles assisting in this year’s naughty and nice list

"This year we were thinking shortly after Florence and starting to plan and prepare for the holiday and our communication strategy and plan," Holden said. "I talked with our team and decided that Deputy Jingles, another elf, would be a great asset, a great addition to our team. We hope that we’ll be able to increase our following so that we are able to reach more citizens and residents here in Horry County but also to have a little fun too. Because we want to show that while we are hard at work and keeping the community safe, public safety we also are humans too and we want to have a little fun and if that means bringing a little guy to add a little humor we’ll do it.”