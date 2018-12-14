Football players from across the state help 44 Horry County school students go Christmas shopping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some of the best stories in sports are the ones that take place off the field.
On Thursday, football players from across the state had a chance to give back ahead of Christmas to 44 students from the Horry County School District.
The students had a chance to shop for much needed items for themselves and their families at the Myrtle Beach Target on Seaboard Street!
Luckily they had some help! Each student was paired with two football players who are in town this week for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
The players, one from the North squad and one from the South squad, were given a $100 Target gift and helped the students shop for items on their wish lists.
“Coming up, not really having a lot and seeing these kids in the same position... you want to do as much as you can and help them out as much as you can to prevent them from going through what you went through," Darius Bell, High School senior defensive end.
