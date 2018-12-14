Florence residents to vote on $198 million school upgrade plan

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 1 of Florence County, South Carolina, be authorized to issue and sell, either at one time as a single issue or from time to time as several separate issues, general obligation bonds of School District No. 1 of Florence County, South Carolina, in the total principal amount of not to exceed $198,000,000, the proceeds of which shall be applied to defray costs of issuance of such bonds, architectural and engineering costs, and the costs of: