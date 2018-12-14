Dental records of missing woman to be sent to medical examiner’s office after remains found in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The dental records of a woman missing for over three years will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to see if remains found Tuesday in Robeson County are in fact hers.
Sara Nicole Graham, the daughter of a former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, has been missing since February 4, 2015. On that day, Graham left her home in Fairmont to go to her job in Pembroke but never arrived, according to the FBI. She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance.
There is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.
