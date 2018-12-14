Deal Diva: Retailers extend savings beyond Black Friday, Cyber Monday for holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -There are lots of retailers that are going beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday to offer the lowest price on some of the hottest holiday gifts.
Many stores now have what’s called “days of deals” sales to help you get through your holiday shopping list.
For Walmart - it’s the ’20 Days of Deals,' the same goes for Best Buy. Even Amazon launched ’12 days of Deals.'
Retail blog sites, the number of days doesn’t matter—what does is the deals that are available each day.
Amazon.
Amazon’s ’12 Days of Deals' gives customers who missed Black Friday a chance to snag low prices. Amazon will feature a new set of deals on everything from video games to fashion to electronics.
Only one category will be featured each day, and these deals will only last 24 hours.
Customers will see deals on furniture lawn and garden, another day its sports and outdoors.
Walmart.
Every day through December 20, Walmart will launch a new deal that will again last for only 24 hours. It’s free shipping on orders of $35 or more, not including tax.
Customer have to move fast, though, retail blog site, Slick Deals said the featured products sell out very fast.
Best Buy.
This is the second year Best Buy is doing its tech door buster deals. Customers can find deals on laptops, 4K TV’s, smartphones, video game consoles and more, up until December 20.
Look for markdown prices on Microsoft Surface computers. December 19, sales on MacBook computers.
Customers can check for door buster deals in-store and online.
If you don’t want to miss a deal, Best Buy is offering text notifications so you can get alerts to your phone about door buster deals, and it’s also free shipping on everything.
