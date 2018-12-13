Twenty-seven gang members charged with 46 federal counts in Horry County drug trafficking conspiracy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Thursday a major drug bust that took place in Horry County.
Lydon announced that 27 defendants have been charged with 46 federal counts stemming from a drug trafficking conspiracy in Horry County. The suspects are members or associates of an organization called “G-Shine.”
According to Lydon, G-Shine is a Bloods gang set that evolved from the United Blood Nation in the late 1990s. The group originated in the New York and New Jersey area before migrating along the East Coast.
The criminal enterprise now has sets and subsets in multiple states, including N.Y., N.J., North Carolina and South Carolina, Lydon said.
Shine Money Gang is a subset of G-Shine that is based in Longs, Lydon said. The gang’s members and associates sell heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and other narcotics.
“When they sell those drugs, they use guns,” Lydon said.
She added that 24 of the 27 area defendants named in the federal indictment were taken into custody on Wednesday. Roughly 125 agents were involved in the operation, Lydon said.
According to the U.S. attorney, the search is on for the remaining three defendants.
“We have our sights set on you. The community wants to see you gone, we want you gone and we won’t rest until you are gone,” Lydon said.
Represented at the press conference were members of the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and other agencies.
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said Wednesday’s bust was the result of a lot of work that took place over a long period of time.
“There’s an element in this county, in this community, that was dealt with yesterday,” Thompson said.
