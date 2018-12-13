Report: Over $267K worth of computer equipment stolen from Horry County IT department

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – More than 40 ethernet switches were reportedly stolen from the Horry County Information Technology Department, prompting an FBI investigation.
According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, approximately 42 Cisco 3850 Series switches and four Cisco 3750 Series switches turned up missing from an existing inventory. The total value of the equipment is approximately $267,920.
It was during an inventory and accounting audit that the hardware was discovered to be missing, the report stated.
A financial audit revealed the items had been purchased between June 2015 and August 2018, according to police.
The investigation into the theft was first announced on Dec. 4.
