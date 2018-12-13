National Enquirer publisher strikes deal with feds

(CNN) – The parent company of the National Enquirer has reached a deal with prosecutors in the probe into Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney.
Under the agreement, American Media Inc. admitted to making a $150,000 payment in cooperation with Trump’s campaign, in order to prevent former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s claims of an affair with Trump from being made public during the 2016 presidential race.
According to the non-prosecution agreement, American Media chairman David Pecker met with Cohen and at least one other campaign member in 2015.
Pecker agreed to pay for negative stories about Trump’s relationships with women, then not publish them.
As part of the agreement, charges will likely not be brought against the publisher.
The news comes as Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his role in the matter.
Trump has long denied any allegations of affairs.
