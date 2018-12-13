Manhunt follows chase into Horry County; one suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A police chase that started in Columbus County, NC went through a part of Horry County Thursday morning.
According to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Tatun, the chase ended after the vehicle they were following crashed.
Tatun said there were multiple people inside the vehicle. She added that at least one person has been taken into custody.
The Horry County Police Department says they are assisting with the investigation.
WMBF News is working to learn more. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.