Lumberton Police searching for missing woman

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police need your help in locating a missing woman.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, 28-year-old Brittany Nicole Lowery was last seen walking out of Southeastern Regional Medical Center on West 27th Street on Oct. 9.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and Nike slides. Police say Lowery has multiple tattoos on her arms and chest area and is known to frequent the area around The Coliseum Inn in Fayetteville, NC.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
