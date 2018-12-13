FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch in effect through tonight, heavy rain moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through early Saturday as a storm system delivers heavy rain to the region today through early Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire WMBF viewing area from 7 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain on top of saturated ground may lead to areas of flooding that develop quickly during the day Friday.
Rain will overspread the area through the early to mid morning hours and turn heavy at times from late this morning through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible by late this afternoon and this evening. Despite today’s heavy rain, temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s. Winds will turn gusty out of the south with gusts up to 30 mph at times today.
Rain totals will quickly add up with most spots receiving between 1″ and 3″ of rain. A few spots may see totals approaching 4 to 5 inches by Saturday morning. The areas most likely to see the higher totals inches are across the Grand Strand. Localized flooding is a concern with ponding on the roadways likely at times Friday and early Saturday.
Tonight will bring additional rounds of locally heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 60s.
The best risk of rain on Saturday will arrive the first half of the day when locally heavy rain will remain possible through the morning. Once again, a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Drier air will overspread the region by midday and into the afternoon. This will help to shut down rain chances and clouds will begin to break by late in the day Saturday.
River levels are expected to rise due to the heavy rain and already saturated grounds. Minor flooding is expected along the Waccamaw River with major flooding along the Lumber River in Lumberton.
