DHEC: People who reported illness at Summerville Mexican restaurant had norovirus

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the 10 people who originally reported getting sick at a mexican restaurant in Summerville had a norovirus infection.
“Information is still being collected from those that reported illness,” DHEC spokesman Chris Delcamp said. “The total number or reported illnesses will be posted once the investigation is completed.”
La Carreta mexican restaurant at 1580 Old Trolley Road was still closed as of Wednesday night. DHEC made an on-site visit in early December, and instructed the management regarding a recommended thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant and exclusion of any ill employees.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Someone can get the virus by having direct contact with someone who already has it, consuming contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth. Having direct contact with an infected person.
