Deputies: Man barricades himself inside home, discharges firearm

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly discharging a weapon before barricading himself inside a Robeson County home.
At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants on 37-year-old Martin Elliot Brooks in the 600 block of Albert Road in the Pembroke community, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the warrants were for weapons violations, in addition to probation and parole violation.
As deputies were speaking to a woman who lives at the residence, Brooks reportedly took cover on the opposite side of the single-wide mobile home and began discharging a firearm, the release states. Deputies say they managed to safely exit the residence with the woman.
According to the release, Brooks then barricaded himself inside the home for over an hour. Authorities said the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT responded to the scene to assist.
“Sheriff Burnis negotiated the situation and Brooks surrendered without incident,” the release states.
Brooks is charged with violation of probation/parole and will not have bond. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, four-counts of assault with a firearm on law enforcement officers and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear.
