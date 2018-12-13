Authorities respond to two bomb threats in Georgetown County; similar threats made nationwide

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have responded to two reported bomb threats in Georgetown County Thursday afternoon.
According to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the first threat was reported on Morse Avenue in Murrells Inlet.
A GCSO press release later stated the threat to the business on Morse Avenue was not valid. A bomb detection unit surveyed the area after the threat came in.
A short time later, the Georgetown Police Department was dispatched to a bomb threat at the Georgetown County Library.
According to information from the police, the library is on Cleland Street.
Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the building was cleared and back open for operations.
According to NBC News, dozens of bomb threats are being reported at government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and news outlets across the country.
