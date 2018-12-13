American Airlines announces service to Dallas-Fort Worth from MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – American Airlines announced Thursday daily seasonal nonstop service between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and MYR.
According to a news release from the Horry County Department of Airports, service will commence on May 3, 2019.
“American’s decision to offer daily nonstop service between MYR and DFW is great news for the traveling public,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.
Tickets will be available for purchase on Dec. 17. For more details, click here.
