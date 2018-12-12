8-year-old who asked for exactly 190 cards for Christmas gets thousands

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Just last week, 8-year-old Drake Quibodeaux, a Vinton boy fighting a terminal brain tumor had a simple request to get 190 cards for what could be his last Christmas. Little did he and his family know the overwhelming amount of support they’d get.
“Merry Christmas, stay strong, God is with you," Drake Quibodeaux read from a card aloud.
At the last official count, Drake’s mom, Danielle Quibodeaux, said they had received a little over 3,000 cards. But, at this point, she thinks there may be over 14,000 cards that have come from California, Tennessee, Florida and even Canada.
“The most mail that I have ever delivered,” Lisa Langley, Drake’s mail carrier said about the amount of cards she’s seen him get.
Quibodeaux said that the support the community has shown them has been like nothing else. She said she’s so glad awareness about Difuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, the tumor Drake has, is being spread.
While Drake has gotten many surprises, from a trip to Disney World and the Fiesta Bowl to gifts from Tim McGraw and an honorary college acceptance letter, it doesn’t end there.
When asked what he thinks about that, Drake laughed, and said, “I don’t really know.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special trip in a caravan to Sulphur to deliver Drake more cards. He even got a Christmas Card straight from The White House.
Even with all of the presents he’s gotten, Drake said what he’s most grateful for are the prayers.
If you’d like to send Drake a Christmas card, his address is:
2412 Hwy 388, Vinton LA, 70668
