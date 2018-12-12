Two students suffer minor injuries in Darlington County school bus accident

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two students sustained minor injuries Wednesday morning in a traffic accident involving a Darlington County school bus.
According to a news release from the Darlington County School District, the accident occurred in the Lamar community. A car hit the school bus, which had 10 elementary students on board, district officials said.
The eight remaining students on the bus were taken to school and all parents were notified, the release states.
