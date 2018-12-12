Two students suffer minor injuries in Darlington County school bus accident

Two students suffer minor injuries in Darlington County school bus accident
By WMBF News Staff | December 12, 2018 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 10:38 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two students sustained minor injuries Wednesday morning in a traffic accident involving a Darlington County school bus.

According to a news release from the Darlington County School District, the accident occurred in the Lamar community. A car hit the school bus, which had 10 elementary students on board, district officials said.

The eight remaining students on the bus were taken to school and all parents were notified, the release states.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.