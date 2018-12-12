Skeletal remains discovered near railroad tracks

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate after skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Heritage Drive after the remains were found near the CSX railroad tracks by a surveying crew shortly after 3 p.m.
The remains will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. The RCSO notified the Fayetteville office of the FBI for assistance, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at (910) 671-3100.
