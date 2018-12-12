Police: North Myrtle Beach mother charged with four felonies in deaths of two babies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman has been charged with four felonies after giving birth to two babies and then allegedly killing them, according to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Alyssa Anne Dayvault, 30, is charged with murder/ homicide by child abuse and graves/ destruction and desecration or removal of human remains in two separate cases.
According to an NMBPD arrest warrant, Dayvault was admitted to the Grand Strand Regional Hospital on December 5 for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding.
During treatment, she “delivered” a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was “delivered,” according to authorities.
The warrant says that police were contacted and conducted a recorded port-Miranda interview during which Dayvault admitted that she birthed a male child at her home on South Oak Street in North Myrtle Beach around December 2.
Dayvault reportedly said the child was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. She further said that she failed to seek medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to save the infant’s life.
The warrant says that Dayvault then put the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in North Myrtle Beach without notifying authorities.
During this interview with police, Dayvault reportedly admitted to giving birth to a baby girl in November 2017 in an apartment on David Street in North Myrtle Beach.
Police obtained medical records which indicated the fetus had a healthy heart tone and Dayvault was in her third trimester on November 4, 2017.
Dayvault reportedly said this child was also born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. She further said that she failed to seek medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to save the infant’s life.
The warrant says that Dayvault then put the child’s body in a public waste receptacle at her apartment in North Myrtle Beach without notifying authorities.
According to authorities, Dayvault remains behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
WMBF News is working to learn more and we will be sure to update you on further information.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.