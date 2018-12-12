Police: Masked man breaks into Conway area home, holds woman by hair and at gunpoint

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to a home on Beverly Road in reference to an armed robbery early on Dec. 8. The 18-year-old victim said she went to another room to change after she and her boyfriend arrived at the residence at about 12:50 a.m. Her boyfriend then heard a loud bang and found a man with a ski mask and bandanna over his face holding his girlfriend by her hair with a gun to her head, police say.