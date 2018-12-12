Police: Masked man breaks into Conway area home, holds woman by hair and at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a masked man allegedly held a woman by her hair and at gunpoint last weekend in the Conway area.
According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to a home on Beverly Road in reference to an armed robbery early on Dec. 8. The 18-year-old victim said she went to another room to change after she and her boyfriend arrived at the residence at about 12:50 a.m. Her boyfriend then heard a loud bang and found a man with a ski mask and bandanna over his face holding his girlfriend by her hair with a gun to her head, police say.
The victims said the suspect had on gloves that were duck taped around his arms and was wearing a black hoodie, the report confirms. Police say the suspect made the man give him money before leaving in his truck.
According to the report, the victims then staring running down the road toward the truck and to a home where one of the victims’ mother lives. Police say the mother got into her car to look for the truck, which was found in a ditch on Little Lamb Road.
While police were searching the area for more evidence, a small white car pulled up to the scene, the report states. Police say they asked the driver of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Umar Abdur-rahman, why he was in the area and where he was coming from. He was later detained by police for not having a valid driver’s license, the report confirms.
While searing Abdur-rahman, a small baggy with cocaine was reportedly found inside his wallet. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show he was charged with possession of cocaine and no driver’s license. He was released on $1,100 bond.
The suspect who allegedly robbed the two victims remains at large. According to the report, he is described as between 18 to 35 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall.
If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.