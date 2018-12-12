Nikki Haley sits down with Craig Melvin on Today Show for first interview since resignation

NEW YORK, NY (WIS) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sat down with Craig Melvin on the Today Show for her first television interview since announcing she will step down from her position at the end of the year.
Melvin, a Columbia native, made the announcement Tuesday morning that he’d be sitting down with the current U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former SC Governor. Haley announced in October that she’d be stepping down from her role in Washington, saying “I’m a believer in term limits...I think it’s very important for government officials to understand when it’s time to step aside.”
The interview aired Wednesday, Dec. 12 on Today, with a preview that aired Tuesday Dec. 11 on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. They discussed her decision on leaving the position and what her future holds, as well as her response to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Tuesday’s portion of the interview is available on NBCNightlyNews.com Tuesday evening and Wednesday’s interview is available on TODAY.com.
