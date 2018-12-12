NFL’s Josh Norman donates $1.5 million to CCU in honor of his favorite teachers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University football All American and current Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is naming two out of three endowed scholarships in honor of his favorite professors.
The Robin E. Russell Scholarship will help students in the Department of Theatre and the Linda P. Kuykendall Scholarship will support students in the Department of Communication, Media and Culture.
Norman says Professors Russell and Kuykendall were the foundation of his education experience while at CCU. Norman’s $1.5 million donation is the largest gift ever given to the University by a former Chanticleer student-athlete.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.