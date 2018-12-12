Myrtle Beach Seahawks celebrated by the city after winning football state championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was applause, smiles, and selfies as Myrtle Beach High School held a special assembly this afternoon to congratulate the Myrtle Beach Seahawks following their 4-A State Championship win against Greer at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia.
“So we are just honored to be here to celebrate with you today and on behalf of your city,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. "We are so proud of our home football team for being state champions again, so thank you so much and thank you for having us here today.”
Back on their home turf, the Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson and several players thanked fans for their support.
Though the season ended on a perfect note, the team endured struggles like missing several weeks earlier in the fall from Hurricane Florence.
We spoke with Junior Quarterback Luke Doty on how the team’s spirit and drive to win was tougher than any storm.
“Really I think it just kept everybody motivated," Doty said. "We knew where we wanted to be in December playing in Williams Brice Stadium for a state championship. We weren’t going to let a little storm hold us back. So we went out every single day during the break and just got some work in. Just continue working on our craft. Just getting ready for whenever we got back.”
WMBF News wants to congratulate the Seahawks on a terrific season and a well-deserved win!
